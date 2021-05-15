240 fresh COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths in Ladakh

Leh: Ladakh's COVID-19 tally mounted to 16,156 with 240 fresh cases while the death toll climbed to 163 as two more people succumbed to the viral disease in the union territory, officials said on Saturday.



Of the latest deaths, one each was reported from Leh and Kargil districts, they said.

So far, Leh has reported the highest number of deaths at 118 and Kargil 45.

The officials said Leh reported 170 of the fresh cases and Kargil 70. The number of active cases in Ladakh stands at 1,554 -- 1,252 in Leh and 302 in Kargil.

As many as 231 COVID-19 patients -- 196 in Leh and 35 in Kargil -- were discharged the previous day after they recovered from the disease, taking the cumulative number of cured patients to 14,439, which accounts for 89 per cent of the total cases, they said.