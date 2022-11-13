20% of fuel used in brick kilns to be paddy straw, directs Punjab govt

Chandigarh: The Punjab government, which is making continuous efforts in the management of paddy straw, has decided to make it mandatory for brick kilns that 20 per cent of their fuel be paddy straw.

This was disclosed by Environment, Science and Technology Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer in a press communique on Sunday.

He said that under the guidelines of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the state government has issued a notification that 20 per cent of straw pellets for brick kilns must be used as fuel.

He also said that brick kiln owners have been given six months to prepare for this new management and action will be taken against those who do not implement these instructions after May 1, 2023.

Meet Hayer said that in situ and ex situ works are being done by the state government to help farmers in stubble management and deal with the problem of pollution caused by stubble burning.

The farmers of Punjab have been provided 1.25 lakh machines on subsidy for in situ stubble management whereas under ex situ, industries are being encouraged to use stubble as fuel.

Efforts are being made to generate CNG, electricity and other energy sources from straw, said the minister.

Meet Hayer said that under the new decision, 20 per cent use of straw as fuel in brick kilns will give a big boost to straw management and farmers will also get financial help by selling straw.

He further said that the department of environment and science and technology will provide all technical assistance to the brick kilns.

Besides, all deputy commissioners have also been asked to follow these instructions under the notification issued in this regard.