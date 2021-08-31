2 terrorists killed as Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in J&K's Poonch

Jammu: Two terrorists were killed as Army troops foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir early on Monday, a defence spokesperson said.

Jammu-based Defence Public Relation Officer Lt Col Devender Anand said the operation is still underway in the area.

"In the early hours of August 30, terrorists from across the Line of Control made an attempt to infiltrate in the Poonch Sector. Alert Army troops detected the infiltration bid by effective use of the integrated surveillance grid," he said.

"Two terrorists attempting to infiltrate across the LoC have been successfully neutralised by the troops of the Indian Army who remain ever-vigilant in discharging their duties," he said.

The body of one terrorist along with an AK-47 rifle has been recovered. The body of the second terrorist along with an AK-47 rifle was seen across the LoC, Lt Col Anand said.

He said the action by the alert Army troops displays the resolve of the force to thwart any misadventure along the LoC.