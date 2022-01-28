2 minors' eyes gouged out, killed in Pakur

Pakur (Jharkhand): In a horrific incident two minors were brutally killed and their eyes gouged out allegedly by their uncle following personal enmity and land dispute in Jharkhand's Pakur district, a senior police official said on Friday.



The incident occurred at Manjhi Tola of Ambadih village under Amrapara police station area in the district on Thursday night.

"Bodies of a minor girl and boy of a family were found in a field in the village. Their eyes had been gouged out," Pakur superintendent of police Hru deep P Janardhanan told the news agency.

Investigations revealed the involvement of the children's uncle Nehru Marandi alias Turka in the incident, who is absconding after the incident, he said.

The girl Marshila Marandi, about 10 years and boy Babulal Marandi, 8 years were allegedly taken by their uncle to a nearby field where they both were brutally killed and their eyes gouged out.

The SP said a case has been registered on the basis of the statement of their father Prem Marandi.

Officer in-charge of Amrapara police station, Manoj Kumar said that the police has detained Nehru Marandi's father Pradhan Marandi, mother Puti Hansda, and brother Gumasta Marandi who in course of interrogation revealed that the minors were killed due to personal enmity and land dispute.

Maheshpur sub-divisional police officer, Navneet Anthony Hembram said the family members of the children have said that the relative had called them to his home on Thursday evening.