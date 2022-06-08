2 Independent MLAs join BJP in Himachal
Shimla: Two Independent legislators in Himachal Pradesh joined the ruling BJP on Wednesday in the presence of Chief Minister Jairam Thakur and state party president Suresh Kashyap.
Hoshiyar Singh, the legislator from Dehra, and Prakash Rana, the MLA from Joginder Nagar, took up the membership of the BJP at the state party headquarters in Chakkar in Shimla.
Chief Minister Thakur said the Independent legislators' joining would make the party and the government stronger.
State BJP president Kashyap said both Singh and Rana had been supporting the party in the assembly for long and they have now officially joined it.
With this, the number of BJP MLAs has risen to 45 from 43. The opposition Congress has 22 MLAs while the CPI(M) has one MLA in the 68-member assembly.
Assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh are scheduled for later this year.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
World T20 auditions start: Accidental captain Pant takes centre-stage8 Jun 2022 6:46 PM GMT
Harmanpreet replaces Mithali as ODI captain, no Jhulan for SL series8 Jun 2022 6:45 PM GMT
Cricket fraternity hails Mithali Raj for being an 'inspiration'8 Jun 2022 6:44 PM GMT
Sindhu, Sen enter second round of Indonesia Masters Super 5008 Jun 2022 6:44 PM GMT
Haryana medal tally 37 as wrestling matches end8 Jun 2022 6:43 PM GMT