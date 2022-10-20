19 new faces in BJP's candidate list for Himachal polls

Shimla: Nineteen greenhorns are trying their luck as BJP candidates in Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls slated to be held on November 12.



The party released its first list of 62 candidates on Wednesday morning. The state has 68 Assembly segments.

Nineteen out of the 62 candidates declared in the first list are new faces and trying their luck for the first time, state BJP president Suresh Kashyap said in a statement on Wednesday evening.

Five doctors and a retired IAS officer are among those given BJP tickets, he added.

Senior Medical Superintendent at Shimla's IGMC Hospital Dr Janak Raj has been given ticket from Bharmaur. Two allopathic doctors Rajesh Kashyap and Anil Dhiman have been fielded from Solan and Bhoranj, respectively.

Similarly, ayurvedic doctors Rajiv Saizal and Rajiv Bindal have also been given tickets.

Retired IAS officer J R Katwal is retrying his luck from Jhanduta seat.

Five women are also included in the first list of BJP candidates. Indira Kapoor has been given ticket for the first time from Chamba.

Cabinet minister Sarveen Chaudhary is retrying her luck from Shahpur seat, MLA Reena Kashyap from Pachhad and Rita Dhiman from Indora seat.

This time also, former candidate Shashi Bala has been given ticket from Rohru.

The BJP is hopeful of repeating its government in the hill state. In the 68-member Assembly, the BJP currently has 43 members and the Congress 22. There are two Independents and one CPI (M) MLA.

A notification for the state elections was issued on October 17 and the last date

for the filing of nominations is October 25.