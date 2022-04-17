'17.93 cr hypertension screenings done at AB-HWCs as on Mar 31'

New Delhi: Over 17.93 crore hypertension screenings have been done as on March 31 at 1,17,440 Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWCs) operationalised across the country, according to government data.



Also, around 15 crore diabetes screenings for 30 plus age-group individuals have been done at these health and wellness centres which cumulatively saw 85.63 crore footfall, according to a report on AB-HWCs released by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday.

It said over 1.02 crore wellness sessions have been held at 1,17,440 centres as on March 31. Besides, 2.34 crore teleconsultations were conducted through HCWs e-Sanjeevani portal.

The Union government is committed to the establishment of 1,50,000 AB-HWCs by December 2022, Mandaviya said

He chaired the 4th anniversary celebrations of Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWCs) through a video conference on Saturday with more than 1 lakh AB-HWCs, state health ministers, senior officials of all states and UTs, healthcare workers from various hospitals and development partners.

Teleconsultation service e-Sanjeevani is providing affordable and accessible healthcare as envisioned by the prime minister, he said.

"People in many states have been quick to recognise the benefits of e-sanjeevani and this has led to an encouraging trend of widespread rapid adoption of this digital modality of seeking health services. Patients consult with doctors and specialists on a daily basis using this innovative digital medium to seek health services," Mandaviya said.

Teleconsultation services are very crucial for people in remote areas and are helpful in making healthcare services accessible for all. States and UTs should mobilise all stakeholders in providing services at the spokes and efficiently connecting them with the hubs, the minister stressed.

He advised the states and the UTs to promptly and proactively spread awareness regarding AB-HWCs health melas which will be organised under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' (AKAM) from April 18-22 in addition to the Yoga sessions to be held on April 17 at all HWCs so that citizens can actively participate in these health melas and become aware of the services being provided in their regions.

The Health Minister also advised states to extensively carry out screening for tuberculosis, cervical cancer, diabetes and oral cancer during these health melas.