177 fresh COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths in Ladakh

Leh: Ladakh's COVID-19 tally mounted to 16,333 with 177 fresh cases while the death toll climbed to 165 as two more people succumbed to the viral disease in the union territory, officials said on Sunday.

Of the latest deaths, one each was reported from Leh and Kargil districts, they said.

So far, Leh has reported 119 deaths and Kargil 46.

Leh reported 174 of the fresh cases and Kargil three, the officials said.

They said that the number of active cases in Ladakh stands at 1,549 -- 1,260 in Leh and 289 in Kargil.

The officials said as many as 181 COVID-19 patients -- 165 in Leh and 16 in Kargil -- were discharged the previous day after they recovered from the disease, taking the cumulative number of cured patients to 14,619, which accounts for 90 per cent of the total cases. said.