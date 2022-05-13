'168+ terrorists operating in J&K, 75 killed this year'
Jammu: At least 168 terrorists are operating in Jammu and Kashmir while 75 have been killed in encounters with security forces this year, officials said.
Among those neutralised include 21 foreign mercenaries, they pointed out.
In the past 11 months, 11 terrorists were encountered and 12 infiltration bids were foiled in the vicinity of the Line of Control (LoC) alone.
The intensity of (counter-terrorism) operations will continue to be high till all of the residual 168 plus terrorists surrender or are eliminated.
The overall situation is progressively improving due to the proactive army-guided deployment, leading to a positive environment to accelerate the government's development initiatives.
"Dividends of peace have started reaching the people and they are further getting motivated to preserve and sustain peace", the officer added.
In 2021, security forces eliminated 180 militants, out of which 18 were foreign elements. This was possible due to synchronised intelligence network and support from civil population, he said.
Last year, 495 over ground workers were apprehended, while 87 were nabbed in the first four months this year.
"Ceasefire violation, infiltration bids or any other misadventure attempted by the adversary will be met firmly," the officer said.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
CM bats for creation of more dists to accelerate dev work12 May 2022 8:08 PM GMT
Awareness drive being held to showcase welfare schemes12 May 2022 8:08 PM GMT
CM opens renovated Town Hall12 May 2022 8:07 PM GMT
Property tax: NKDA collects 25% more than previous year12 May 2022 8:07 PM GMT
TMC deputes leaders to meet party workers daily at Trinamool Bhavan12 May 2022 8:06 PM GMT