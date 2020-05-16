15 test Covid-19 positive in Bihar; total tally rises to 1,033
Fifteen people including a woman and nine minors have tested positive for novel coronavirus in Bihar, taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,033, a senior health department official said.
Madhepura district accounted for seven of the fresh cases, followed by three from Saharsa, two each from Supaul and Kishanganj and one from Bhojpur, Principal Secretary of the Health Department Sanjay Kumar said.
The Covid-19 has spread to all the 38 districts of Bihar.
Late on Friday night, Kumar tweeted, "15 more Covid-19 positive cases in Bihar taking the total to 1,033. We are ascertaining their further infection trail." A majority of the 15 patients hailing from five districts are teenagers, of which nine are minors, he said.
Of the 1,033 cases, 438 patients have recovered, seven have died and 588 are still afflicted with the disease, health officials said, adding of the total cases 449 are migrants who returned from Delhi and Mumbai.
Among the fatalities, two were reported in Patna and one each in Rohtas, Munger, Vaishali, East Champaran and Sitamarhi districts.
Munger is the worst-affected district with 122 cases followed by Patna (100), Rohtas (77), Nalanda (66), Buxar (59) and Begusarai (47).
A total of 42,645 samples have been tested so far in seven facilities in Patna, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga.
(Inputs and image from hindustantimes.com)
