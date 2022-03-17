15 new COVID-19 cases in Thane

Thane: With the addition of 15 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 7,08,643, an official said on Thursday.



These new cases were reported on Wednesday, he said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 11,879, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in the district is 1.67 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,63,443, while the death toll stands at 3,392, another official said.