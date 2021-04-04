14 new cases push COVID-19 tally of Andamans to 5,098

Port Blair: The COVID-19 caseload in Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 5,098 as 14 more people tested positive for the disease in the Union Territory, a health department official said on Sunday.



The fresh cases were detected during contact tracing, he said.

The death toll remained at 62 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours.

Six people were cured of the disease during the period, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 4,987, the official said.

The Union Territory now has 49 active cases.

Altogether, 12,672 health workers have been inoculated and 6,555 people above 45 years of age received the vaccine shots, he said.

The overall COVID situation is under control in the archipelago as the local administration has been strict to ensure that health safety protocols are followed to contain the spread of the disease, the official said.

People arriving here by flights or reaching by ships from Kolkata or Chennai are mandatorily required to show a negative coronavirus report before the authorities allow them to enter the islands.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted 3,24,207 sample tests for COVID-19 so far.