1,362 nominations filed for first phase

Ahmedabad: As many as 1,362 candidates have filed the nomination forms for the first phase of Gujarat Assembly polls in 89 seats, state election officials said on Tuesday.

Among notable candidates who have filed their nomination for the first phase are Gujarat Chief Minister and BJP's CM candidate Bhupendra Patel, who is contesting from Ghatlodia seat in Ahmedabad, and Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi, who is contesting from Khambhalia seat in Devbhumi Dwarka district.

The Election Commission started accepting the forms for the first phase on November 5 and Monday was the last day for filing the nominations.

The elections for 89 out of the total 182 seats in Gujarat will be held on December 1.

As per details shared by the office of the state Chief Electoral Officer, nominations have been filed for the first phase by candidates in Kutch, Surendranagar, Morbi, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Junagadh, Gir Somnath, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Botad, Narmada, Bharuch, Surat, Tapi, Dangs, Navsari and Valsad districts, under Saurashtra-Kutch and south Gujarat regions.