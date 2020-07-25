1320 new COVID cases in Odisha, 10 deaths

Bhubaneswar: The novel coronavirus tally in Odisha crossed the 24,000 mark on Saturday as 1,320 more people tested positive, while death toll rose to 130 with 10 more patients succumbing to the infection, the Health Department said.



Three out of the 10 new fatalities were from Ganjam, the worst-hit district by the pandemic, two each from Balasore and Sundargarh and one each from Gajapati, Jharsuguda and Rayagada, an official said.

There are 8,650 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). With 1,320 new cases, the total number of infections rose to 24,013, the health official said.

As many as 887 of the new infections have been detected in different quarantine centres, while 433 were found through contact-tracing exercises, he said.