12 persons drown across Rajasthan

Jaipur: Twelve people were reported drowned across Rajasthan on Sunday, including five children who died while taking a bath in an artificial pond in Sri Ganganagar district.

Of the five minors who drowned in a waterbody in Udasar village of Sri Ganganagar's Ramsinghpur, two were siblings and the rest cousins, police said.

All five of them were from labour families working in the fields, SHO, Ramsinghpur, Dolaram Vishnoi said.

The police said the kids had gone to take a bath in the waterbody as it was a holiday for them. Villagers later found their dead bodies floating in the water and informed the police.

The deceased were identified as Rajesh (10) and his sister Bhavna (12), Ankit (10), Ashish (10), and Nisha (13), the police said.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed grief over the incident. "The news of the five children drowning in a waterbody in the fields of Udasar village of Sri Ganganagar district is very sad. My condolences to their parents and family members. May god give them strength," he tweeted in Hindi.

In the state's Jhunjhunu district, three people drowned in the Kot Dam in Udaipurwati while taking a bath.

Udaipurwati SHO Bhanwarlal said 10-11 people had gone to the dam to bathe but three of them slipped into deeper waters and drowned.

They were identified as Hansraj (50), Sonilal alias Sohan Lal (32) and Vishal (25), he said.

In Bhilwara's Asind police station area, two minor brothers drowned in a river.

The local police said Rihan (11) and Jihaan (14) had gone to take a bath in the Khari river. The bodies were handed over to the family members after post-mortem examination.

In Jodhpur, two youngsters drowned in a pond in Bendti Kala village of Phalodi.

The police said Rahmatullah and Akram drowned after venturing into the deeper part of the pond.

Expressing condolences, Gehlot tweeted, "The death of two youngsters, Rahmatullah and Akram, who drowned in a pond of Bendti Kala village of Phalodi, Jodhpur, is sad. I pray to God to give peace to the soul of the deceased and courage to the bereaved families."

He said a financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh would be given to the next of kin of the deceased under the Chiranjeevi Accident Insurance Scheme. "I again appeal to people of the state to take all possible precautions during the rainy season. Even a minor negligence can prove fatal," he added.