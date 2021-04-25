116 new COVID-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh, tally rises to 17,546

Itanagar: At least 116 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, pushing the total caseload in the northeastern state to 17,546, a senior health official said here on Sunday.



The COVID-19 death toll remained at 56 as no fresh fatality was reported, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Of the fresh cases, 110 were detected through rapid antigen test, five through RT-PCR and one through TrueNAT method, he said.

Barring 36, all the fresh cases are asymptomatic, the official said.

Thirty-four new cases were reported from the Capital Complex Region, Lower Dibang Valley district (20), Papumpare (12), West Kameng (11) and East Siang district (10), the SSO said.

Five fresh cases were also reported from Lower Subansiri, four each from Namsai and Changlang, three each from Tawang, Lohit and Anjaw districts, two each from Pakke Kessang and Upper Subansiri while one each from East Kameng, Tirap and West Siang district respectively.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state increased to 550.

An ITBP jawan, seven workers of Border Roads Organisation (BRO), one official of NDRF and a health care worker are among the fresh cases.

Nineteen more persons recuperated from the disease on Saturday taking the total COVID-19 recoveries in the state to 16,940, the SSO said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state is 96.55 per cent and the positivity rate is 3.13 per cent.

The Capital Complex Region -- comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 164, followed by Lower Dibang Valley district (125), West Kameng (62), East Siang (43), Papumpare (36), Lower Subansiri (21), Namsai (20) and Changlang (16).

Tawang district accounted for 14 active cases, Lohit (13), Tirap (9), West Siang (7), Leparada (6), three each in East Kameng, Pakke Kessang, Upper Subansiri and Anjaw besides one each in Upper Siang and Lower Siang district respectively, the official said.

A total of 4,34,293 samples have been tested for COVID-19, including 3,062 on Saturday, Dr Jampa said.

According to State Immunization Officer Dr Dimong Padung, a total of 2,04,936 people were inoculated in the state so far since the vaccination drive began in January this year.

As many as 48,266 people have also received the second dose of the vaccine, Dr Padung added.