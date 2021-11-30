110 new COVID-19 cases in Thane district

Thane: With the addition of 110 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 5,69,270, an official said on Tuesday.

These new cases were reported on Monday, he said, adding that there was no new fatality due to the viral infection and the death toll in the district stood at 11,581.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 2.03 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,38,605 while the death toll stands at 3,298, another official said.