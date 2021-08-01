10 fresh COVID-19 cases recorded in Ladakh

Leh: Ladakh recorded 10 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 20,338 while the active cases in the union territory stood at 56, officials said on Sunday.



Ladakh has registered 207 Covid-related deaths -- 149 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year. A total of 20,075 patients have recovered till date.

The officials said over 2,000 people were tested for COVID-19 in the two districts on Saturday and nine of them tested positive for the infection in Leh and one in Kargil.

After the detection of the new cases, Leh accounted for 16,784 cases, while the tally in Kargil has gone up to 3,554.

Two patients each were discharged in Leh and Kargil during the past 24 hours, the officials said, adding that there are now 51 active cases in Leh and five in Kargil.