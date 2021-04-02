1 new case takes COVID-19 tally of Andamans to 5,084

Port Blair: The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 5,084 on Friday as one more person tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Four more people have recovered from the disease, he said.

The archipelago now has 42 active cases, while 4,980 people have recovered from the disease and 62 patients have succumbed to the infection so far, he said.

The administration has thus far tested over 3.21 lakh samples for COVID-19, the official said.

A total of 12,628 health workers and 5,610 people above the age of 45 have been vaccinated to date, he added.