'Youth leader's death accidental, BJP leader Suvendu's claim false'

KOLKATA: In a major embarrassment, police dismissed the allegations raised by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari regarding the alleged murder of his party's youth leader, Mithun Ghosh, who was allegedly shot dead in Itahar in North Dinajpur.



Police demolished such allegations after initial probe and arresting Ghosh's friend. After preliminary investigation, cops claimed that Ghosh was victimised accidentally.

According to police, the deceased was showing a firearm to his friends Sukumar Ghosh and Santosh Mahanto. While Sukumar was examining the firearm, a bullet was fired accidentally and it hit the BJP youth leader's stomach.

Police have already arrested Mahanto and search is on to nab Sukumar. So far, no political involvement was found.

Ghosh was reportedly shot around 10 pm on Sunday night near his home. After the BJP youth leader was rushed to Raiganj hospital, he was declared dead. Since then, BJP had been training guns at the Trinamool Congress.

Earlier, Adhikari on Sunday night had alleged in a tweet that Trinamool Congress was behind the murder.

"Uttar Dinajpur dist. BJYM V-P Mithun Ghosh has been shot dead by assailants at Itahar. This is TMC's handiwork written all over it. The bloodthirsty antisocial hound dogs who executed their master's orders would be taken to task when the tide turns. We won't forget Mithun Ghosh," read his tweet.

It needs mention that earlier BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh had claimed in a tweet that a pandal was vandalised at Egra in East Midnapore and the incident was similar to what is happening in Bangladesh, the claim was later found to be fake.

The Superintendent of Police (SP), East Midnapore, Amarnath K dismissed the allegations of Ghosh and informed that they will initiate strict legal action against those spreading fake information to create tension in state. Replying to the Ghosh's tweet, the SP tweeted: "There are attempts to communalise this incident. One child has been identified as member of a Hindu family. Strict legal action will taken against those who spread fake news. WB Police."