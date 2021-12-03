Youth held for duping doc of Rs 24L

kolkata: A youth was arrested for allegedly duping an elderly lady, who is a doctor, worth around Rs 24 lakh by promising to revive lapsed insurance policy.



According to police, Dipti Mahapatra of Kotwali area in West Midnapore had an insurance policy which had lapsed.

During 2019, she got a call from a youth who represented himself as an official of a finance company styled as Capital Finance Services and offered her revival of the lapsed policy against money. After Mahapatra was convinced, she was asked to come at the company's office located in Salt Lake Sector V.

After Mahapatra came to the office she was told that the policy will be revived against a certain service charge. Later in phases, the accused youth identified as Anirban Mukherjee of Ichapur took around Rs 24 lakh from her. Against the money taken a few fresh insurance policy was started on her name but the maximum amount was diverted in several personal bank account. Recently cops were tipped off about Mukherjee coming to Kolkata from Goa on Thursday morning. Later, cops nabbed him from the airport. He was sent to 4 days police custody.