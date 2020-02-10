Youth gets 10 year imprisonment for abducting, raping minor girl

Kolkata: A youth has been sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for abducting and raping a minor girl by promising to marry her.



According to police, on October 8, 2019, a woman lodged a complaint stating that her 14-year-old daughter went missing after she left her house on October 7 around 1:30 pm. She had also provided the mobile number of her daughter to the police.

During the probe, cops came to know that the minor girl had developed a relationship with a youth identified as Azam Ali alias Md Shoaib, who stays in Garden Reach area and was also missing from the same day. After tracking the mobile phone number of the victim, police found out that she was in New Delhi.

Soon a police team went to the national capital and a search was conducted at the Batla House area with assistance from Jamia Nagar police station on October 19, 2019. But police did not find the girl and the youth. However, the police kept trying to track the mobile tower location of the missing girl but failed. On November 2, police was tipped off that the girl has been seen in the vicinity of Nityagopal Chatterjee Lane. Immediately a police team went to the area and rescued her.

Later, she told police that Ali is a khalasi of a bus by profession. He had taken her to New Delhi and married her. Later Ali prepared several forged documents to prove that the girl was an adult.

While staying in New Delhi, Ali forced her into a physical relationship with him. Later he came back to Kolkata with the girl and fled after leaving her on the spot from where police found the girl.

Following the statement of the girl, police started searching for Ali and he was arrested on the evening of January 21, from Garden Reach area. Within three days of his arrest police submitted a charge-sheet. The accused was recently pronounced guilty by the magistrate. On Monday he was sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment.