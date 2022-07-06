Youth dies of electrocution in Tangra
Kolkata: Tension ran high in Tangra on Tuesday morning after a youth was electrocuted to death.
The deceased, Bunty Halder, was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. Local people alleged that the police and CESC officials had reached the spot late.
Senior officials of Kolkata Municipal Corporation went to the spot and began investigation.
This was the third incident of electrocution within a fortnight. Earlier, two youths had been electrocuted at Haridevpur and Narkeldanga.
Halder had opened a food stall on Govinda Khatik Road.
On Tuesday morning fire was noticed in a feeder box. Halder who was in his shop rushed out apprehending that his shop might catch fire. While coming out of the shop his body touched a lamppost and he fell on the ground. Local people took him to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced brought dead.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Twitter moves HC seeking review of Centre's orders to block content5 July 2022 8:15 PM GMT
Assam floods: 11.17 lakh still affected, four more deaths5 July 2022 8:07 PM GMT
'Administrative delays will create problems for state'5 July 2022 8:07 PM GMT
Talks to convert Delhi into full UT, alleges Kejriwal; says move will...5 July 2022 8:06 PM GMT
Panel to look into non-answering of MLAs' questions by services dept5 July 2022 8:05 PM GMT