Youth dies of electrocution in Tangra

Kolkata: Tension ran high in Tangra on Tuesday morning after a youth was electrocuted to death.



The deceased, Bunty Halder, was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. Local people alleged that the police and CESC officials had reached the spot late.

Senior officials of Kolkata Municipal Corporation went to the spot and began investigation.

This was the third incident of electrocution within a fortnight. Earlier, two youths had been electrocuted at Haridevpur and Narkeldanga.

Halder had opened a food stall on Govinda Khatik Road.

On Tuesday morning fire was noticed in a feeder box. Halder who was in his shop rushed out apprehending that his shop might catch fire. While coming out of the shop his body touched a lamppost and he fell on the ground. Local people took him to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced brought dead.