Youth died after inhaling toxic gas: Report

Kolkata: A youth, whose body was found in his room at Netaji Nagar on the day of his marriage reception, died due to carbon monoxide inhalation stated the autopsy report.



On Saturday morning, the youth—identified as Niladri Chakraborty (26)—was found lying unconscious inside his room by his father Nishith Chakraborty. He was rushed to a private hospital. Later, he was taken to Baghajatin State General Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The youth got married last Thursday. As per the rituals, he was staying away from his wife on Friday night. He was consuming liquor and smoking cigarettes with his friends on Friday night.

During the wee hours of Saturday, his friends left. "Niladri may have fallen asleep while smoking a cigarette.

The burning cigarette came in contact with a pillow and it caught fire. Though no major fire broke out, the smoke emanating from the burning pillow spread inside the room," sources added.

As the room was closed from all sides, the toxic smoke got stuck inside. It is suspected that Niladri inhaled the toxic gas while sleeping. The autopsy surgeon opined that Niladri was suffering from gastric ulcer, an acute liver problem. The autopsy report cited that he died due to carbon monoxide inhalation.