Won't accept degrees from Governor, say JU students

Kolkata: Jadavpur University is set to convene an emergency Executive Committee (EC) meeting on Saturday, on the convocation that is scheduled to be held on December 24.



There have been complications regarding the convocation, with a section of students announcing that they will boycott Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who happens to be the Chancellor of the varsity, during convocation.

"We will hold the Executive Committee meeting on Saturday on our convocation issue," said JU registrar Sneha Manju Basu.

A section of students have declared that they will not accept their degrees from the Chancellor who is scheduled to be present during the ceremony.

The students have submitted a letter to the administration and urged them not to call the Governor for the convocation this year.

The students have threatened to show black flag

and wear black badges, if Dhankhar visits the campus on the day.

"He had spoken in favour of Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and NRC. He has never spoken against BJP and RSS. We call upon all students to join our peaceful, democratic protest when he visits the campus as Chancellor," said Debraj Debnath, general secretary of the Arts Faculty Students Union.

The university had faced a similar crisis when during the 2014 convocation, some students including gold medal winner from Bengali department Geetashri Sarkar, refused to receive degrees from the former Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi during a student movement.

Eminent scientist and Bharat Ratna recipient Prof C N R Rao, former foreign secretary Salman Haidar and veteran Bengali poet Sankha Ghosh are expected to be

conferred Honorary doctorates at the convocation of the varsity.

