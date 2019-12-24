Women power: Kolkata Police inducts 30 women personnel into combat force
Kolkata: Kolkata Police has inducted women in the combat force from December 24, a day after Commissioner of Police (CP) Anuj Sharma flagged off 40 scooters and 27 patrol cars for the all-women Winners and Shakti teams respectively.
A few months ago, Kolkata Police officials had decided to induct women in the combat force. As soon as the CP gave a green signal to the same, 200 women police personnel were selected from multiple units of Kolkata Police.
Later, 30 women police constables were finally selected from the initial batch after several tests. Following that, the chosen candidates went through rigorous training sessions for two months, to be the members of combat force.
The 30 women police personnel have been trained in advanced assault rifles, endurance training and unarmed combat.
On Tuesday, Sharma met with the new members of the combat force at the Police Training School and congratulated them for becoming a part of the specialised unit.
Primarily, the women police personnel have been posted in the Quick Response Teams (QRTs), along with the existing police personnel. These combat force personnel are capable of countering any terrorism activity in case of emergencies.
On Tuesday, the QRTs with the women police personnel were seen keeping a strict vigil in and around Park Street. Apart from Park Street, such QRTs will also be deployed at strategic points across the city, to act promptly in case of any emergency.
The Winners fleet will also patrol the city on December 24 and 25 throughout the night, to keep the streets of Kolkata safe for women.
