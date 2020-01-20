Woman's hand amputated owing to alleged negligence
Kolkata: A glaring instance of medical negligence has surfaced against Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital, where a woman was allegedly administered injection in her right hand wrongly, which eventually led to the amputation of her right hand at SSKM Hospital.
The victim Sushmita Mondal, a resident of Reginagar in Murshidabad, was taken to Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital with pneumonia.
The family members of the victim alleged negligence on the part of hospital doctors and nurses, as an injection was wrongly administered to her. As a result, the patient had developed infection in her hand. The hand had eventually turned greenish in colour.
The family members of the victim finally shifted her to SSKM Hospital, where the doctors had to amputate her hand in order to check further spread of infection to the body.
The family members of the woman subsequently demanded a high-level inquiry into the incident. According to a senior official of Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital, a committee has been constituted by the hospital authorities, to probe into the incident and it was stated that action would be taken against those who will be found guilty.
The victim's family members are also expected to move to the health regulatory commission to get justice.
