Woman, on way to office, molested inside Kolkata bus: Police

Kolkata, Feb 26 (PTI) A woman on her way to office was allegedly molested inside a bus in south Kolkata's Lake police station area on Wednesday morning, officials said.

The woman, who is in her mid-20s, dialled 100 soon after the incident, a senior officer of the Kolkata Police said.

Officials from the police station rushed to the spot and arrested the accused, he said.

The woman was travelling from Gariahat to Jadavpur in the bus, plying on route number 234.

"We have spoken to other passengers on the bus and trying to find out what happened. Investigations are on," the officer said.

The accused will be later produced before a city court, he said.

