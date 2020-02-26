Woman, on way to office, molested inside Kolkata bus: Police
Kolkata, Feb 26 (PTI) A woman on her way to office was allegedly molested inside a bus in south Kolkata's Lake police station area on Wednesday morning, officials said.
The woman, who is in her mid-20s, dialled 100 soon after the incident, a senior officer of the Kolkata Police said.
Officials from the police station rushed to the spot and arrested the accused, he said.
The woman was travelling from Gariahat to Jadavpur in the bus, plying on route number 234.
"We have spoken to other passengers on the bus and trying to find out what happened. Investigations are on," the officer said.
The accused will be later produced before a city court, he said.
(Image from timesofindia.indiatimes.com)
Next Story
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT