Woman 'molested' inside moving bus in city
Kolkata: A woman on her way to office on Saturday was allegedly molested by a man inside a moving bus in the city, police said.
The incident occurred at around 10 am when the bus was moving through Esplanade area in the heart of the city, a senior officer said.
In her complaint, the woman alleged that the man, in his late 20s, molested her while deboarding the packed bus at the crossing of Park Street and Jawarharlal Nehru Road, the officer said.
"Hearing her screams, other passengers of the bus nabbed the man and handed him over to a traffic sergeant on duty at that location. The officer informed the local police station who later arrested the accused," he said.
A probe has been initiated into the incident, the officer added.
