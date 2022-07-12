Woman arrested for duping people by posing as PA to mins
kolkata: A woman was arrested from Sonarpur near Kolkata for allegedly duping several people by promising them apartments, identifying herself as the personal assistant of two West Bengal ministers, police said on Monday.
The woman used fake letter-heads of Transport Minister Firhad Hakim and MoS for Finance Chanrdima Bhattacharya to dupe people after collecting money from them, a police officer said.
She was arrested by a team of Tollygunge police station from her house in Sonarpur in South 24 Parganas on Sunday evening after a complaint was filed by a retired government employee, he said."So far, she has duped at least 10-12 people. She took money for getting them apartments. She was working with other people," the officer said.A search is on for her associates, he said, adding that an investigation has been started. Bhattacharya, the minister, said people must take precautions over such matters. "Yes, I have heard and seen the letter. The signature is clearly not mine. I have spoken to the police about this. People must be alert. Why will a minister confirm that a loan amount is sanctioned to somebody,"
she said.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
India likely to overtake China as most populous country in 202311 July 2022 7:51 PM GMT
RBI allows international trade settlement in rupees11 July 2022 7:49 PM GMT
Goa Congress says 7 MLAs with party11 July 2022 7:49 PM GMT
SC asks Maha Assembly Speaker to defer action11 July 2022 7:47 PM GMT
Over 800 kids died in adoption agencies run by govt since 201811 July 2022 7:46 PM GMT