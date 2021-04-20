With probe still underway, how could PM remark on Sitalkuchi firing, asks Trinamool

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) lashed out at Narendra Modi for his statement that the Central forces had opened fire for self defense at Sitalkuchi on April 10.



Addressing a press conference at Trinamool Bhavan on Monday afternoon, TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy said how could Modi make a statement when an inquiry into the matter was on. "An inquiry is on and as he said then everyone including the Election Commission was echoing his voice," he said.

Roy said under Section 99 of Indian Penal Code had categorically said that under no circumstances even for self defense one was allowed to go beyond his/ her requirement. "What prompted them to open fire on peaceful voters?" he questioned.

The Central force had claimed that the gathering was illegal. Roy questioned whether there was any protocol to control a crowd. According to Section 46 of CrPC, the armed forces should arrest the crowd.

Again, Sections 129 and 130 of CrPC maintained that to quell the crowd minimum force should be applied. Moreover, a directive issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs in 2011, had stated that the armed forces could not open fire to kill, if needed they could open fire aiming below waist, Roy alleged. "None of these protocols have been maintained in Sitalkuchi firing and it shows that the Central forces have been acting as per the instruction of Modi and Shah."

Roy further said the manual for posting Central forces by the Election Commission stated that local police would have to be posted inside and outside the polling stations.

From the video footage, it is evident that no police were posted at the site. "The EC should answer where the local policemen had been posted or why did it fail to provide local policemen," he said.

Roy added that it was evident that the firing was pre-planned and aimed at killing innocent people without any provocation.