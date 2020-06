With 12 fatalities, COVID-19 death toll rises to 475 in West Bengal; no. of cases 11,087

Kolkata: Twelve more persons died of COVID-19 in West Bengal on Sunday, taking the death toll due to the disease to 475 in the state, a health department bulletin said.



Eleven of the 12 deaths were because of "comorbidities, where COVID-19 was incidental", it added.

West Bengal registered 389 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the infection tally to 11,087 in the state, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases is 5,552.

Of the 12 deaths, six were from Kolkata and one each was from South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, Howrah, Nadia, Paschim Medinipur and Darjeeling, the bulletin said.

A total of 518 people have recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recovered people in the state to 5,060.

Since Saturday, 9,026 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in West Bengal, the bulletin said.

Of the 389 new COVID-19 cases, Kolkata reported 158 cases, North 24 Parganas (70), Howrah (40), South 24 Parganas (19), Purba Medinipur (12), Birbhum (9), Nadia (8), Hooghly (6) and four each from Paschim Burdwan and Murshidabad, it said.

In north Bengal, new cases were reported from Jalpaiguri (27), Malda (10), Darjeeling (9), Kalimpong (5), Uttar Dinajpur (4), one each in Cooch Behar and Alipurduar districts, the bulletin added.