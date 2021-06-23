Windamere declares lockout from July 5 due to Covid-induced financial crisis

Darjeeling: Windamere, the most famous heritage hotel of Darjeeling has declared a lockout from July 5 owing to "financial crisis" triggered by the pandemic.



With this decision a cloud of uncertainty looms large on the workforce of the hotel. The staff have threatened to launch a hunger strike.

The landmark hotel located at the Darjeeling Chowrasta, had received an award for excellence as a heritage hotel during the first National Awards Ceremony for outstanding hotels in India.

The website of the Hotel claims that it had started off as a cozy boarding house for bachelor tea planters in the 19th century. It was later converted into a hotel just before the Second World War.

"We had received full salary in the month of April and 50 per cent in May. We did not receive our salaries in June. The Management informed us that they will not be able to pay us. Seeing no way out we lodged a complaint with the Assistant Labour Commissioner," stated Harish Baharati, a staff. The staff strength of the hotel is 45.

A meeting was slated at the ALC on Monday which ended without any outcome. The ALC has slated another round of talks on Thursday.

"While sending representatives to the ALC, the Management also served a notice declaring a lockout from July 5," added Thakuri.

The lockout notice signed by Elizabeth Clarke, managing director of the hotel, states "Due to ongoing Covid-19 pandemic since the last one-and-a-half-year the Hotel Management has suffered huge financial losses and ultimately has gone into financial crisis leading to financial debt."

The lockout notice further stated that the temporary suspension of functioning of the hotel business would be lifted once everything becomes normal and tourists, specially foreign tourists start returning and the hotel starts receiving bookings.

"Where will we go with our families. We have to feed our families and pay for the education of our children. If the matter is not resolved amicably we will have no other option than to launch a hunger strike at the hotel gates along with our family members," added Thakuri.