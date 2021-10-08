Will work with state govt, Centre not sincere: Gurung

darjeeling: On the occasion of the 15th Raising day of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha, president Bimal Gurung reaffirmed that he would work with the Bengal Government. He further stated that the Centre is not sincere about a permanent political solution but Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is.



On the heels of the Union Home Ministry sending invitations to certain Hill leaders and elected public representatives for talks on problems related to the Gorkhas, GJM president Bimal Gurung on Thursday stated: "Nothing will transpire in the meeting. They will give a fresh date for talks and this will continue till 2024 Parliamentary elections when they will again assure of a permanent political solution and ask for votes."

"Mamata Banerjee has assured us of a permanent political solution. Her government has also recommended the inclusion of 11 Gorkhas sub communities in the Scheduled Tribe list. Now, we will ask her to raise her voice for our demands in Delhi," he said.

Congratulating Mamata Banerjee on the day of her oath taking as Chief Minister, Gurung stated: "Before elections I had stated that I would like to see her as the Chief Minister for the third time and it has come true. We had announced our alliance with the TMC before the elections. We had also announced that we will forge a similar alliance in 2024 ."

"I don't want to indulge in politics of vengeance. Instead I will work for the upliftment of the Hills, Terai and Dooars. I will work for economic empowerment and development of this region," added Gurung. Interestingly, Gurung stated that he will not raise the demand of Gorkhaland.

"I will not raise the demand of Gorkhaland. As soon as I do so, some other leader will take advantage of the situation and grab the chair. I will not allow this. In the past three years of my displacement, I have learnt the ropes the hard way," stated Gurung. Incidentally the GJM was floated on October 7, 2007.