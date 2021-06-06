'Will work to bridge any gap between new & old leaders'

kolkata: Actor-turned politician Saayoni Ghosh, who was made the president of Trinamool Youth Congress, is confident of bridging the gap between old and new TMC leaders. Ghosh, who had contested the last state Assembly polls from Asansol Dakshin (South) constituency, was determined to work as per the directions of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.



According to Ghosh, she had been entrusted with a greater responsibility in the party. She maintained that she joined politics not to practice "arm-chair politics." Rather, she wants to work for people. "Sometimes, misunderstanding between old and new TMC leaders had cropped up in the past over minor issues. My objective is to resolve such issues and march ahead," said Ghosh.

The youth leader maintained that she would need to work hard.

"My mentor, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, is a strong guiding force. I feel that I am ready to work as per her directions. I have already started my work with the TMC leaders. They are co-operative and I feel that whatever instructions are given to me, I can deliver them," she added.

Ghosh, who replaced Abhishek Banerjee as the youth wing president, praised her predecessor. Banerjee has been promoted as the party's All India General Secretary after he proved his mettle during the last Assembly elections.

"Abhishek has been very cordial to me. He has already briefed me about the responsibilities that I need to undertake," she added. Ghosh was born on January 27, 1993. She became a popular Tollywood television actress. She had acted in various films. She had made her acting debut with 'Icche Dana.'

"What I like about Mamata Banerjee is that she protests against each and every wrongdoing around her. She is clear about her thoughts and ideas. I respect her as she voices her thoughts loud and clear in front of people," added Ghosh.