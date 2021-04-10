Will win, BJP has no strong base in Kasba: Javed Khan

KOLKATA: Former minister for Disaster Management and Trinamool Congress candidate from Kasba constituency, Javed Ahmed Khan, exuded confidence in his victory claiming that the main opponent BJP doesn't have a strong base in the constituency and is struggling to arrange booth-level workers.



Political analysts said BJP might have to face the disadvantage of fielding a new face in the constituency. Khan is pitted against BJP candidate Dr Indranil Khan and CPI(M)'s Shatarup Ghosh.

"People are with us as they have always found us during their needs. In Kasba constituency, although CPI(M) has tried to dent TMC votes, they have failed to get a majority. The BJP candidate is a new face and so people are apprehensive about him," Khan said.

According to Khan, after TMC came to power in 2011, although BJP had fielded several new faces in the Kasba constituency and nobody has won the seat. In 2016, BJP fielded Bikash Debnath who bagged only 17,550 votes. On the other hand, TMC received 91,679 votes while CPI(M) candidate Shatarup Ghosh got 79,795 votes.

"This time we have carefully chosen our polling agent to avoid any untoward incident. Although there was infighting inside Kasba ward numbers 65, 67, and 91 but the issues have been resolved," Khan added.

He claimed despite BJP trying hard to portray a negative image of TMC, the saffron party had failed to cut ice among voters.

In 2016, the Kasba seat had 2,64,801 registered voters, of which 1,36,198 were males and 1,28,602 were female voters. About 1.4 per cent of the votes were cast for NOTA. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections too, Khan managed to ensure a lead from two wards — No. 91 and 92 — of South Kolkata Parliamentary constituency of Mala Roy.