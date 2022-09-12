Will not pay fees unless hostel bed rent reduced: Presidency students to Univ

kolkata: The hostelers of Presidency University's Eden Hindu Hostel have written to the university administration regarding the increase of bed rent from Rs 90 to Rs 200.



The students have demanded the reason behind the massive price hike and stated that they will not pay the fees unless the administration reduces the cost to Rs 90. They have also stated that the marks criteria was included in the form despite the students submitting a deputation demanding it to be scrapped. The university opened the hostel admission portal for boys' hostel as well on September 9. The last date for application, according to the university website is September 16. The admission is for the academic year 2022-2023. The seat rent per month stated by the university in the 'University Hostel Boardership Application Form' is Rs 200 and for financially challenged, it is Rs 150.