Will hold review meeting on Yaas with PM: CM

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee would hold a review meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the devastation caused by Cyclone Yaas at Kalaikunda in East Midnapore on Friday.

Banerjee is also scheduled to undertake an aerial survey of Cyclone Yaas-affected areas in East Midnapore, North and South 24-Parganas.

As per the schedule, Banerjee will first undertake an aerial view of affected areas in North 24-Parganas and hold an administrative meeting at Hingalganj before visiting Sagar to hold another review meeting. On her way to Sagar, she would be taking the aerial view of the Sunderbans and other affected parts of the district.

The Prime Minister will be undertaking an aerial view of Baleswar, Jaleswar in Odisha and Digha in Bengal before the meeting at Kalaikunda that is expected to be held sometime between 2.30 pm and 3.30 pm.

Banerjee will fly to Kalaikunda from Sagar. After the meeting with the Prime Minister, she will take an aerial view of the affected areas in East Midnapore before visiting Digha.