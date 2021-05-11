Why Central team visiting houses of BJP workers only, asks Mamata

KOLKATA: Blaming BJP of creating false propaganda over post-poll violence by circulating fake videos, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday asked why the Central team was visiting houses of BJP workers in the state only. She claimed that the Central team did not visit houses of members of other political parties, including Trinamool Congress (TMC).



Soon after holding the first Cabinet meeting at Nabanna, the Chief Minister slammed the saffron camp for its attempt to defame Bengal by spreading fake news about post-poll violence in the state.

"Nothing has happened in Bengal. It is absolutely peaceful. They are spreading fake videos as they cannot accept the people's mandate. Where has genocide taken place?

"We have not witnessed anything as such. It had only happened at Sitalkuchi (when Central force had opened fire)," Banerjee said raising "a big question on political courtesy" of the saffron camp after reiterating the issue of sending a Central team within 24 hours of her party forming the government in state for the third consecutive term.

She further said: "We have come to power based on a landslide victory. Law and order is the state's subject. Then why is the Central team trying to incite tension?

"They held a meeting with the Chief Secretary. Then why are they visiting the BJP workers door-to-door? Have they gone to the houses of affected TMC workers? Have they visited the houses of SUCI workers?

"Our workers have also died. We have also extended financial support to the members of the affected families and provided compensation worth Rs 2 lakh per family."

This comes when Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar held a press conference just after half-an-hour of the swearing-in ceremony of Banerjee's Cabinet members claiming that he had not received concrete report on the post-poll violence.