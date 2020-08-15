West Bengal's COVID-19 tally climbs to 1,10,358 with record

Kolkata: West Bengal's COVID-19 tally jumped to 1,10,358 on Friday with the highest single-day spike of 3,035 cases, the health department said.



The death toll mounted to 2,319 after 60 more patients succumbed to the virus, it said in a bulletin.

The discharge rate improved to 73.57 per cent as 2,572 people recovered from the disease since Thursday.

West Bengal now has 26,850 active cases.

The highest number of 21 deaths were reported from the metropolis, while North 24 Parganas and Howrah accounted for 16 and 8 fatalities, respectively, the bulletin said.

Out of the 60 deaths, 52 were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental, it said.

Kolkata topped the list of fresh cases, too, with 615 infections, followed by North 24 Parganas (606), South 24 Parganas (254), Purba Medinipur (224), Howrah (218), Hooghly (151), Purba Bardhaman (108) and Darjeeling (102).

Since Thursday, a record 31,317 samples were tested in the state, the bulletin said, adding, 12,48,272 tests have been conducted so far.