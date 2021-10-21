West Bengal reports 867 fresh COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths

Kolkata: West Bengal's COVID-19 tally surged to 15,82,813 as 867 more people tested positive for the infection on Wednesday, 141 more than the previous day, a Health department bulletin said.



The new cases were reported from Kolkata (244) and North 24 Parganas district (129) , it said.

The state had reported 726 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, 690 on Monday and 624 on Sunday respectively.

Nine more persons died of COVID-19 pushing the death toll to 19,007 on Wednesday, it said.

Nine COVID-19 fatalities were reported on Tuesday, 12 on Monday, and 14 on Sunday.

At least 795 more people recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 recoveries to 15,56,315 and the recovery rate to 98.33 per cent, the bulletin said.

West Bengal currently has 7,491 active COVID-19 cases.

Since Tuesday, 35,673 samples have been tested in the state taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 1,87,69,087, the bulletin said.