West Bengal records 13 new deaths, 708 fresh cases

Kolkata: West Bengal's Covid death toll reached 18,806 on Friday with 13 new fatalities, while 708 fresh cases pushed the tally to 15,69,778, a bulletin released by the state Health Department said.



Kolkata and North 24 Parganas recorded four deaths each, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases in the state was 7,571, it said.

The discharge rate in West Bengal stood at 98.32 per cent with 694 more people recovering from the disease, the bulletin stated.

The percentage of positive cases out of the samples tested stood at 1.79 per cent, it said.

A total of 15,43,401 patients have been discharged so far, the bulletin said.

Kolkata recorded the highest number of cases on Friday at 146, followed by 116 in neighbouring North 24 Parganas district, it said.

A total of 1,81,85,322 samples have been tested for Covid in West Bengal so far, the bulletin said.