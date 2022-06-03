West Bengal: Girls outperform boys as WBBSE declares class 10 board results
Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Examinations (WBBSE) on Friday announced the results of the class 10 board examinations, in which 86.60 per cent of the 10.98 lakh candidates were declared successful.
Arnab Gharai of Ramharipur Ramakrishna Mission High School in Bankura and Rounak Mondal of CMS School Burdwan secured the first rank with 693 marks in the Madhyamik Pariksha, WBBSE president Kalyanmoy Ganguly said.
Kaushiki Sarkar of Adarshabani Academy High School in Malda's Gazole and Rounak Mondal of Ghatal Vidyasagar High School in Paschim Medinipur secured the second spot with 692 marks, he said.
Total 104 candidates were in the top 10, he added.
"Like previous years, the districts fared better than Kolkata with the highest 97.63 per cent candidates having passed in Purba Medinipur district," Ganguly said.
More girls have passed the exams than boys, he said, without sharing the details immediately.
The exams were held from March 7 to March 16 in offline mode. Last year, the exams could not be held due to the pandemic, and an evaluation criteria was devised by the board.
Next year, Madhyamik Pariksha will be held from February 23 to March 4, Ganguly said.
"Congratulations to our successful students and rank-holders of Madhyamik examination! Boys and girls of our districts have shown outstanding performance, while city students too make us proud," Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted.
"Kudos to the guardians, teachers, schools. Results have been announced by the Board quickly, 2023 exam schedules are also declared. Those who have fared below expectations must resolve to fight better in future," she added.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Chinese banks agree to refinance cash-strapped Pakistan with USD 2.3...3 Jun 2022 10:18 AM GMT
Deadly secret: Electronic warfare shapes Russia-Ukraine war3 Jun 2022 10:17 AM GMT
Japan and Brazil linked by soccer, baseball and immigration3 Jun 2022 10:16 AM GMT
Maha: Lady cop attempts suicide at police quarters in Gondia3 Jun 2022 10:15 AM GMT
PM inaugurates groundbreaking ceremony of 3rd UP Investors Summit3 Jun 2022 10:15 AM GMT