West Bengal: CBI files 2 charge sheets in March 21 Birbhum violence

New Delhi: The CBI has filed two separate charge sheets in the killing of TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh and the arson allegedly triggered by it in which nine people were burnt to death in Bogtui village in West Bengal's Birbhum district on March 21, officials said on Monday.



The CBI has named four persons as accused in its charge sheet filed in the murder of Sheikh whereas 18 people, including TMC leader Anarul Hussain, have been named in the arson case, they said.

Nine people, including women and children, were burnt to death on the night of March 21 when their houses in Bogtui village were fire-bombed by a mob in retaliation to the killing of TMC's Rampurhat Panchayat leader Sheikh in a crude bomb attack that evening.

The CBI had taken over the investigation of the case, following an order of the Calcutta High Court.

In its charge sheet related to Bogtui violence and arson, the federal probe agency has alleged that it was a "direct fallout" of the killing of Sheikh.

It has alleged that after Sheikh was killed, his loyalists and group members went on a rampage burning the houses of rivals in the village.

The CBI has alleged that rivalry was among groups of Bhadu Sheikh and Palash Sheikh and Sona Sheikh for dominance in the area and control over income from illegal collection of money from commercial vehicles and other unlawful activities had existed for a long time.



