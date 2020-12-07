WBPSC to hold test later for protest hit candidates

Kolkata: After several candidates couldn't appear for clerkship Part II examination due to the road blockade staged by the adivasi community at Dalkhola, the West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has agreed to hold the test on some other date for such students.

As soon as the incident came to light, the state Home department requested WBPSC to give an early second opportunity to the examinees who had missed the examination at Siliguri because of the protest. "Some candidates, mainly from North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur and Malda, could not reach their examination centre on time because of rail and highway blockade. We will arrange for their examination at a later date by framing alternative questions," said Debasish Bose, Chairman of WBPSC. The examination was scheduled to be held from 11am to 12 noon. At least 66,000 candidates were slated to appear for the examination. According to the sources, attendance of candidates from the three districts was 73 per cent—which was much less than the average 91 per cent attendance from other districts including Kolkata.

WBPSC had started holding its various recruitment examinations that had been stalled since the third week of March from November 22.