WB Govt to set up Centre for Fiscal Policy and Public Finance
Kolkata: The West Bengal government will set up a Centre for Fiscal Policy and Public Finance under the Finance Department to implement the Asian Development Bank (ADB) supported reforms programme.
The main purpose of this Centre would be to conduct research and studies for better resource mobilisation, public expenditure rationalisation and enhancement of efficiency in public expenditure management, debt sustainability analysis, debt management and related topics, a notification, recently issued by the state finance department, said.
It will also study and capture, document and disseminate global and national best practices relating to good governance in various sectors of the national and state economy including social sector development. It will provide customised and focused training to government officials on macro-fiscal policies and public policy including public financial management, it said.
In fact, for this purpose, the department has created 11 posts including one director, additional director, joint director, deputy director, and data entry operators besides vacancies for Group D staff and internships for research associates.
