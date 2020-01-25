Visva Bharati might rethink 'Basanta Utsav' date: Official

Suri (WB): Authorities of Visva Bharati University are willing to hold the annual 'Basanta Utsav' on its usual schedule, the day of Holi, if the West Bengal government provides adequate security for the event, an official said.

Earlier, varsity officials had said the spring festival will be held on February 19 instead of March 9, citing law and order issues.

"A committee has been formed to look into the date of 'Basanta Utsav'. If the state government ensures adequate security and other related arrangements, the festival may be celebrated on March 9," Visva Bharati spokesperson Anirban Sarkar said on Friday evening.

He also said members of the committee would soon meet the state's Education Minister Partha Chatterjee to discuss about the date of the event.

Sarkar had earlier told PTI that the varsity authorities faced inconveniences due to the massive turnout at the festival last year, and were open to reconsider the date in 2020.

However, the proposal to hold the event on a different date had sparked controversy and led to protests by a section of students.

The 'Basanta Utsav' is held inside the campus of the central university in Birbhum district.