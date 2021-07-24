Visually impaired IAS officer is ADM, West Midnapore

Kolkata: Kempa Honnaiah, an IAS with complete visual imparity, has been appointed as the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) of West Midnapore.



Honnaiah becomes the state's first IAS officer with visual imparity who has been posted in the district as an ADM. Earlier, he had worked as the OSD at Administrative Training Institute (ATI) and as the OSD in the Women and Child Development and Social Welfare Department.

It may be mentioned that the first civil servant with complete visual imparity had been a part of the Madhya Pradesh administration in 2006. Honnaiah hails from a remote village in Karnataka. The problem in his eyes was first detected when he was in Class III. Slowly, he lost his vision. His life took a turn when he met Achantiya, a woman who assisted him to cross the road. Later, he married her and they have two sons. Honnaiah's special interest is literature. He said: "Visually impaired people have special sense and inner vision. I'm certain these two qualities will help me to work sincerely."