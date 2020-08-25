Vinod Kumar Yadav takes charge as Principal Chief Conservator of Forests

Kolkata: Vinod Kumar Yadav is taking charge as the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Wildlife and Chief Wildlife Warden of the state.



Ravikant Sinha, presently posted as Chief Conservator of Forests (Head of Forest Force) has been holding the

additional charge of Principal Chief Conservator of Forests,

Wildlife and Chief Wildlife

Warden. Yadav has been promoted from his post of

Addl Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Member Secretary of West Bengal Zoo Authority.