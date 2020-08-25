Vinod Kumar Yadav takes charge as Principal Chief Conservator of Forests
Kolkata: Vinod Kumar Yadav is taking charge as the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Wildlife and Chief Wildlife Warden of the state.
Ravikant Sinha, presently posted as Chief Conservator of Forests (Head of Forest Force) has been holding the
additional charge of Principal Chief Conservator of Forests,
Wildlife and Chief Wildlife
Warden. Yadav has been promoted from his post of
Addl Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Member Secretary of West Bengal Zoo Authority.
