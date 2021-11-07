Various civic bodies asked to intensify drive against dengue

KOLKATA: State Health department has asked various civic bodies to rigorously conduct a dengue drive in those pockets where dengue cases are being reported and also maintain a coordination with the medical colleges so that the infected patients can be admitted if the situation demands so.



Top health officials have recently held a meeting with various civic authorities and top brass from medical colleges and issued necessary instructions to check the dengue cases. The dengue cases are still on the rise in various pockets of North 24-Parganas, Kolkata and Howrah.

According to sources, over 658 dengue cases have been reported across the state in the last 7 days.

Around 263 infected patients were found in North 24-Parganas which is the highest among any districts followed by Kolkata with around 192 cases and Howrah around 122. All the civic bodies in North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas and also the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) already strengthened surveillance against dengue as the number of infected cases is still on the rise mostly in the urban areas.

Various civic bodies have been requested to conduct dengue tests on a random basis in the affected pockets where there has been a surge in the past few days. The civic bodies are also conducting a survey within the 50 meter radius from the house where a dengue case is reported.

The health officials urged the civic bodies so that the local councilors turn more proactive so that dengue tests are done within a short span of time. It was learnt that all the civic bodies in these districts have been asked to send reports every day. The civic bodies have also been urged to collect larva from the houses where the cases have been reported.

Over 200 dengue cases were reported across the state between a period of October 20-26. Between October 26 and November 1, around 500 dengue cases were reported in the state.

More than 3,000 dengue cases have been reported in the state since January this year. North 24-Parganas has been the highest contributor of dengue cases this year followed by Kolkata, Howrah and South 24-Parganas.